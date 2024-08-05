MPPSC final answer key 2024 released for Librarian, SO and Asst Professor posts, here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer keys for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian and Sports Officer Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 129 Sports Officer posts, 255 Librarian posts, and 800+ Assistant Professor posts.
Steps to download SO, Librarian, AP final answer key 2022
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AP, SO, Librarian final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Sports Officer/ Librarian 2022 final answer key.
Direct link to Assistant Professor 2022 final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.