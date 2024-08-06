PPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for Asst Environment Engineer posts till August 23
Candidates can apply for the posts at ppsc.gov.in till August 23, 2024.
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Environment Engineer (Group-A) in the department of Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Punjab. Applicants can register for the posts at ppsc.gov.in till August 23, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 41 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: First Class degree in Civil/Chemical/Environment Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard. More details in the official notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Name of Category
|Online Application charges
|Examination Fee
|Total
|Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only.
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 250
|
Rs 750
|Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only
|Rs 500
|No fee to be paid
|Rs 500
|Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab
|
Rs 500
|
No fee to be paid
|
Rs 500
|All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab.
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 1000
|
Rs 1500
Steps to apply for AEE posts 2024
Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’
Click on “Apply/View” available against ASSISTANT ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEER (GROUP-A) posts
Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.