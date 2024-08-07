The Institute of Cost Accountants of India ( ICMAI ) has released the exam schedule of the Intermediate, Final, and Foundation Course Examination Time Table and Programme December 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website icmai.in .

The exam for Foundation courses will be held on December 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam for Final and Intermediate courses will be held from December 10 to 17, 2024. The exam for Final and Intermediate courses will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, respectively.

Steps to download Foundation, Intermediate, Final exam schedule

Visit the official website icmai.in/icmai/ On the homepage, click on the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam schedule The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Foundation exam schedule.

Direct link to Intermediate, Final exam schedule.