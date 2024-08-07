The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) will close the online application window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2024 or CHSL 2024 today, August 7, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apssb.nic.in .

The written exam and PET/ PST will be conducted on October 6 and October 16, respectively. The tentative date for the skill test will be held from October 19 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to CHSL 2024 notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for General candidates will be charged as application fee. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fees.

Steps to apply for Arunachal APSSB CHSL 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab Click on the application link against Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CHSL 2024.