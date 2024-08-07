The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th exam schedule 2025. Candidates can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website mpbse.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam for Class 10th is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 19, 2025. The Class 12th will be held from February 25 to March 25, 2024. The exam will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The qualifying marks for Class 10th and 12th is 33% in aggregate.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th exam schedule

Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th, 12th exam schedule The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th, 12th exam schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.