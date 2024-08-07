The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2024. Candidates can apply for the examination at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from August 9 to September 7, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 25 to 28, 2024.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB CET Graduate Level notification 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer)/ SC/ ST/ EWS/PWD category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.