The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) will close the online application window for the Central Registration Centre (CRC) Executive posts (on contractual basis). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website icsi.edu .

The recruitment drive aims to fill upto 30 CRC vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit : Upto 31 years as on July 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification : Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. More details in the notification.

Direct link to CRC recruitment notice 2024.

Steps to apply for CRC Executive posts 2024

Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in Click on the CRC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) at Manesar application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply here.