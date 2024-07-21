The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has announced the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June Session. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on July 6, 7 and 8, 2024 through Remote Proctored mode.

“The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu . Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CSEET June result 2024

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the CSEET June 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

