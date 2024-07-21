ICSI CSEET 2024 results declared; direct download link here
Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June Session. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu.
The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on July 6, 7 and 8, 2024 through Remote Proctored mode.
“The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CSEET June result 2024
Visit the official website www.icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the CSEET June 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download CSEET June results 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.