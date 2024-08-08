The Indian Post Payments Bank ( IPPB ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Scale III, V & VI/VII posts on regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ippbonline.com till August 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 posts in Finance, Technology, Product and Operations departments. Candidates can check details on vacancy bifurcation, post-wise eligibility, age limit, application process, pay scale and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories only have to pay the intimation charges of Rs 150 whereas, other category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 750.

Steps to apply for IPPB recruitment 2024

Visit the official website ippbonline.com On the homepage, click ‘Careers’ Now click on the notice for Recruitment of Vacancies in Scale III, V, & VI / VII ON Regular Basis Click on ‘Apply Online’ and register yourself on the ibps portal Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IPPB recruitment 2024.