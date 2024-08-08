IOCL Apprentice 2024 registration begins at iocl.com; apply now for 400 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts at iocl.com till August 19, 2024.
The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has commenced the online registration process for the engagement of Trade/ Technician/ Graduate Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at IOCL-Southern Region (MD). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at iocl.com till August 19, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 400 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for Apprentice posts
Visit the official website iocl.com
Go to the Careers—Apprenticeships
Click on the registration link under “Notification for Engagement of 400 Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at Southern Region IOCL(MD)”
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.