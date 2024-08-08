The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification for the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website esb.mp.gov.in from August 9 to 23, 2024. The last date to make changes to the application form is August 28, 2024.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The board aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PWD category candidates.