MPESB PAT 2024 result announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) or MP Vyapam has declared the results of the Pre-Agriculture Test 2024 (PAT 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exams were conducted on June 8 and 9. The board released admit cards for a total of 17304 candidates, of which 13849 appeared for the exam.
Steps to download MP PAT result 2024
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PAT 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download MP PAT result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.