Rajasthan HC District Judge exam 2024 registration deadline today; here’s apply link
Candidates can register for the exam on the official website hcraj.nic.in.
Today, August 9, is the last date to apply for the Rajasthan High Court District Judge exam 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website hcraj.nic.in. The last date for payment of fees is August 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 District Judge posts. The date of the examination will be announced on the High Court’s website in due course of time. The examination will be held in Jodhpur and Jaipur, however, incase of large volume of applications, the examinations could be organised in other districts of Rajasthan.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates to qualify for the post of District Judge must have attained the age of 35 years and must not have attained the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2025.
Educational Qualification: Candidates (i) must hold a degree of Bachelor of Laws (Professional) of any University established by Law in India and recognised as such under the Advocates Act, 1961. (ii) must have been an Advocate for a period of not less than 7 years on the last date fixed for receipt of online application i.e August 9, 2024. More details in the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee
|General/Other Backward Classes-CL/More Backward Classes-CL/Candidates of other States
|Rs 1500
|OBC-NCL/MBC-NCL/EWS Candidates of Rajasthan State
|Rs 1250
| SC & ST Candidates of Rajasthan State/PwBDRs 1000
Steps to apply for District Judge exam 2024
Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ option in the ‘Recruitment’ tab
Now click on ‘District Judge Cadre - 2024’
Go to the link Online Application Portal
Key in your credentials and register yourself to proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for District Judge exam 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.