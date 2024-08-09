Today, August 9, is the last date to apply for the Rajasthan High Court District Judge exam 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website hcraj.nic.in . The last date for payment of fees is August 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 District Judge posts. The date of the examination will be announced on the High Court’s website in due course of time. The examination will be held in Jodhpur and Jaipur, however, incase of large volume of applications, the examinations could be organised in other districts of Rajasthan.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates to qualify for the post of District Judge must have attained the age of 35 years and must not have attained the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: Candidates (i) must hold a degree of Bachelor of Laws (Professional) of any University established by Law in India and recognised as such under the Advocates Act, 1961. (ii) must have been an Advocate for a period of not less than 7 years on the last date fixed for receipt of online application i.e August 9, 2024. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fee General/Other Backward Classes-CL/More Backward Classes-CL/Candidates of other States Rs 1500 OBC-NCL/MBC-NCL/EWS Candidates of Rajasthan State Rs 1250 SC & ST Candidates of Rajasthan State/PwBDRs 1000

Note: No claim of refund of the examination fee shall be entertained nor shall the fee be held in reserve for any other examination unless the candidate is not admitted to the examination by the court.

Steps to apply for District Judge exam 2024

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ option in the ‘Recruitment’ tab Now click on ‘District Judge Cadre - 2024’ Go to the link Online Application Portal Key in your credentials and register yourself to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for District Judge exam 2024.