The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 or CGL Exam 2024. As per the notification, the Tier-I exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to 26, 2024. The tentative schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) is December, 2024.

The CGLE 2024 application correction window will open at ssc.gov.in from August 10 to 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies.

Direct link to CGL exam schedule 2024.

Steps to make changes to SSC CGL forms 2024

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the candidate login tab Login and make the necessary changes to CGL 2024 form Save the changes and submit Take a printout for future reference