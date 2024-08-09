The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2023 (JECCE 2023) Physical Eligibility Test (PET) schedule. As per the notification, the PET is scheduled to be held from August 22 to September 4, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 583 vacancies. The PET admit card link will be available to download at jssc.nic.in in due course of time.

Steps to download JECCE PET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JECCE PET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Written test, Physical Test (PET/PST), Medical test and the final merit list will be posted on the Commission’s official website.