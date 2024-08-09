Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited ( BECIL ) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts on Lab Technician, Technician (OT), and Technician (Perfusion Technology). Eligible candidates can submit their forms alongwith copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to “Mr. Sushil Kr. Arya, Project Manager (HR), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).

The last date to submit the form is August 19, 2024. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman category and women candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 590, whereas Rs 295 is applicable to SC/ ST/ EWS/ PH category candidates.