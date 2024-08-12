The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various categories of Para-Medical under Advt. No. 04/2024. Applicants can submit applications at www.rrbcdg.gov.in from August 17 to September 16, 2024.

The application correction window will open from September 17 to 26, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1376 vacancies. Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories I Communities of Candidates Fee For all candidates (except categories mentioned below at SI. No. 2). Out of this fee of Rs 500, an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in CBT.



Rs 500 For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC). (Caution to Candidates: EBC should not be confused with OBC or EWS) This fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.







Rs 250 NOTE: Only candidates who attend CBT will get a refund of their examination fee as mentioned above.

Steps to apply for RRB Paramedical posts 2024

Visit the official RRB website www.rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the Paramedical application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference