The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bseodisha.ac.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 2024.

OTET 2024 will consist of two papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2. The examinations will be conducted for 2.5 hours each. The Papers will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking.

Steps to download OTET admit card 2024

Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the OTET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

