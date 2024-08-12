ITBP Constable registration begins for 202 posts; here’s how to apply
Candidates can apply for the posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 10, 2024.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable (Poineer) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website itbpolice.nic.in till September 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 202 vacancies, of which 71 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Carpenter), 52 for Constable (Plumber), 64 for Constable (Mason), and 15 for Constable (Electrician).
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit as on September 10, 2024: 18 to 23 years. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification as on September 10, 2024: Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board and one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Carpenter or Plumber or Mason or Electrician.
Application Fee
The male applicants from a general/ UR, OBC, and EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas the applicants from SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.
Steps to apply for Constable posts 2024
Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal
Login using credentials and apply for the desired post
Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.