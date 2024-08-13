Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the EPFO Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer exam 2023. Applicants can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 577 posts.

Steps to download UPSC EO/ PA result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the EPFO EO/ PA result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to EO/ PA result 2024.