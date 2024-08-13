The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the Motor Vehicle Inspector admit card under Advt. No. 08/ 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The screening test (OMR-based) is scheduled to be conducted on August 18 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 Motor Vehicle Inspector posts in the pay scale of - Rs 22,000 to Rs 97,000 in Pay band 3.

“No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The list of candidates shall be uploaded on 05/08/2024 and e-Admission Certificate on 12/08/2024 in the Commission's official website ( www.apsc.nic.in ). The candidates shall have to download their own e-Admission Certificate from the aforesaid website,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download APSC MVI admit card 2024

Visit the recruitment website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the MVI admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MVI admit card 2024.