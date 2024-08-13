The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the written examination schedule of Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) 2024. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 2 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar.

Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from August 29, 2024. The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts, of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference