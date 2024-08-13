Jharkhand HC admit card 2024 released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.
High Court of Jharkhand has released the admit cards for the Typing (Skill) Test for the recruitment to the post of Deposition Typist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer, and Typist/Copyist. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.
“Candidates are advised to visit, with copy of online application form, the High Court of Jharkhand, Dhurwa, Ranchi on 20.08.2024 between 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM in case they are unable to download the Admit Cards or to meet out any discrepancy in the Admit Cards,” reads the notification.
The typing test is scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to September 3, 2024, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 249 posts.
Steps to download Deposition Typist and other posts’ admit card
Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the Deposition Typist and other posts’ admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.