High Court of Jharkhand has released the admit cards for the Typing (Skill) Test for the recruitment to the post of Deposition Typist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer, and Typist/Copyist. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in .

“Candidates are advised to visit, with copy of online application form, the High Court of Jharkhand, Dhurwa, Ranchi on 20.08.2024 between 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM in case they are unable to download the Admit Cards or to meet out any discrepancy in the Admit Cards,” reads the notification.

The typing test is scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to September 3, 2024, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 249 posts.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Deposition Typist and other posts’ admit card

Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Deposition Typist and other posts’ admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.