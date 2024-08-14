The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Clerical Cadre posts under the IBPS CRP Clerk XIV exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 25 and 31, 2024. The test will be held for a duration of 60 minutes. The results will be declared in September 2024.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk XIV admit card 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP Clerk XIV admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Clerk XIV admit card 2024.