TS DSC answer key 2024 released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tsdsc.aptonline.in.
The Directorate of School Education, Telangana, has released the provisional answer key of the Teacher Recruitment Test or DSC 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys and submit suggestions, if any, on the official websites schooledu.telangana.gov.in.
The online examination was conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11062 vacancies for School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the State.
Steps to download TS DSC answer key 2024
Visit the official website tsdsc.aptonline.in/tsdsc/
On the homepage, click on the TS DSC 2024 answer key link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Download the answer key and take a printout
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to TS DSC answer key 2024.
Direct link to TS DSC objection window 2024.
Selection Process
The Recruitment shall be through a selection process consisting of Written Test and other criteria stipulated by the Government from time to time.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.