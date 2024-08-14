UKPSC Sub Inspector PMT schedule 2024 released; admit card from August 23
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in from August 23.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Physical measurement and efficiency Test schedule for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer and Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department) posts. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in from August 23.
The PMT/ PET is scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to October 5, 2024. A total of 1,00,020 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PMT/PET round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies.
Steps to download SI and other posts’ admit card 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts’ admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
