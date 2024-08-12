UKPSC Lecture/ ARO registration deadline today; apply now for 526 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Today, August 12, is the last date to apply for the posts of Lecturer, Government Polytechnic and Assistant Research Officer, P.W.D. (Group ‘B’) Exam-2024. Candidates can apply for the posts on the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission’s (UKPSC) official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The application correction window will open from August 18 to 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 526 vacancies, of which 525 posts are for Lecturer and 1 for ARO. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from the unreserved category, State’s OBC, and State’s EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST category candidates. A fee of Rs 22.30 is applicable to State’s PWD category.
Steps to apply for UKPSC Lecturer/ ARO posts 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab
Click on the Lecturer/ ARO registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay a fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Lecturer/ ARO posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.