Today, August 12, is the last date to apply for the posts of Lecturer, Government Polytechnic and Assistant Research Officer, P.W.D. (Group ‘B’) Exam-2024. Candidates can apply for the posts on the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission’s ( UKPSC ) official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The application correction window will open from August 18 to 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 526 vacancies, of which 525 posts are for Lecturer and 1 for ARO. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category, State’s OBC, and State’s EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST category candidates. A fee of Rs 22.30 is applicable to State’s PWD category.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Lecturer/ ARO posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the Lecturer/ ARO registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay a fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lecturer/ ARO posts 2024.