The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for attending Personality Test of Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE), 2024. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Main exam can fill up the form at upsconline.nic.in till August 23, 2024.

“It may be noted that as per Rules of Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024, any delay in submission of the DAF or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CMSE-2024,” reads the notification.

The UPSC CMS exam 2024 is being held to recruit 827 medical officers in different government departments.

Steps to fill up CMS Mains DAF 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘DAF for Various exams of UPSC’ and click on the DAF link for CMS Mains 2024 Login using your registration details Fill out the DAF form, upload documents, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Scheme

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.