Indian Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Local Bank Officer (Scale I) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website indianbank.in till September 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Local Bank Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Local Bank Officer posts 2024

Visit the official website indianbank.in On the homepage, click on Careers—Recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2024 Click on the Local Bank Officer registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Local Bank Officer posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.