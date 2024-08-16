The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Computer Based Test (CBT) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 18, 2024. The results are likely to be released in the 1st week of September 2024.

Steps to download MAT CBT admit card 2024

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in On the homepage, login to the portal Check and download the CBT admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the registrations for MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) are underway. Interested applicants can submit their forms by August 18, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 and the admit card will be available to download from August 21, 2024. An application fee of Rs 2100 is applied.