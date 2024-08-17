SSC Stenographer recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 2006 Grade C, D posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for the Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2024 today, August 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in. The last date to pay the fee is July 18.
The correction window will open from August 27 to 28. The computer-based examination is likely to be conducted in October-November 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approx. 2006 vacancies.
Eligible Criteria
Age Limit:
For Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on August 1, 2024.
Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University as on or before the cut-off date of August 17, 2024. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.
Steps to apply for SSC Stenographer posts 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab
Click on the Stenographer registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Stenographer posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.