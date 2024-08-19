The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment of various posts in CBSE. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cbse.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 20. A fee of Rs 1000 per suggestion is applicable.

“If the candidate is not satisfied with any answer key, he/she may challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website https://cbse.gov.in from 17/08/2024 to 20/08/2024 (upto 11:59 PM). The fee to challenge answer key Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card within the last date,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CBSE answer key 2024

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Main Website — Answer Key link for various posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

