The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment of various posts on deputation in different Cadres. Eligible candidates can apply for the roles on the official website cbse.gov.in till July 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies to the posts of Regional Director, Joint Secretary, Under Secretary (Academics), Assistant Secretary (Academics) and other posts in various departments of the CBSE on deputation.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, deputation period, pay scale, vacancy details, selection process and other details in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CBSE recruitment 2024

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link to apply for various post on Deputation basis Complete the Step 1 registration form and proceed Fill out the form, select post, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CBSE recruitment 2024.