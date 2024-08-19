The Indian Oil Corporation ( IOCL ) will today, August 19, close the online registration window for the engagement of Trade/ Technician/ Graduate Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at IOCL-Southern Region (MD). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website iocl.com .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 400 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts

Visit the official website iocl.com Go to the Careers—Apprenticeships Click on the registration link under “Notification for Engagement of 400 Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at Southern Region IOCL(MD)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts 2024.