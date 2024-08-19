The Punjab National Bank (PNB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Cyber Security Expert on a contractual basis today, August 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.pnbindia.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Cyber Security Expert posts

Visit the official website pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on the Recruitments—ENGAGEMENT OF CYBER SECURITY EXPERTS ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS Click on the registration link and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Cyber Security Expert posts 2024.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting of applications followed by Personal Interview.