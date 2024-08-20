The Supreme Court of India has released the notification for the Junior Court Attendant posts. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website www.sci.gov.in from August 23 to September 19, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: 10th standard conducted by any Board/ Institute recognized by the Government. Minimum one year full time diploma in cooking/culinary arts from a recognized Institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ ST/ Physically Challenged/ Ex-Servicemen/ Dependent of Freedom Fighters/ Widow/ Divorcee Women/ Judicially separated Women and are not re-married.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.