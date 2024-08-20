The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the mark sheet of the Police Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police under Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). Eligible candidates can check and download the mark sheets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in till August 27, 2024.

The results were declared on July 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BPSSC Police SI mark sheet 2024

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Police SI mark sheet 2023 link under the Bihar Police tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the mark sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Bihar Police SI mark sheet 2023 link.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam, Main examination, PMT/PET test, Medical examination and document verification process. The final shortlist will be prepared after the completion of the Document Verification process.