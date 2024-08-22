The National Board of Education (NBE) has announced the results of the DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in.

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in DNB-PDCET 2024 can be downloaded from the DNB-PDCET website https://nbe.edu.in on/after 27th August, 2024,” reads the notification. The schedule for counseling shall be announced shortly.

DNB PDCET 2024 was conducted on July 21 in 15 different specialties.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download DNB PDCET result 2024

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the DNB PDCET 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to DNB PDCET result 2024.