RPSC ASO admit card 2024 released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for the Assistant Statistical Officer (Agriculture Department) 2024 posts today, August 22. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ASO admit card 2024
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ASO admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ASO admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.