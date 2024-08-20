The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for Assistant Statistical Officer (Agriculture Department) 2024 posts. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The admit cards will be released to download on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from August 22, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Steps to download ASO admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ASO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission will close the registration window for the Geologist and Assistant Mining Engineer exam 2024 today, August 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 posts out of which 32 vacancies are for the post of Geologist and 24 vacancies for the post of Assistant Mining Engineer.

