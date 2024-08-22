KSET 2024 registration deadline postponed till August 28; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the exam at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ till August 28, 2024.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has deferred the registration deadline for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2024 (KSET 2024). Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till August 28, 2024. The last date to pay the fee is August 30.
Here’s the deferment notification.
KSET 2024 is provisionally scheduled to be conducted on November 24 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: There’s no upper age limit to apply.
Educational Qualification: Candidates who have secured at least 55% of marks (without round off) for general category, and 50% for SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender/ OBCs i.e., Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities / institutions recognised by UGC New Delhi, in the subjects opted for KSET.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee (in Rs.), PwD
|General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB and other state candidates.
|Rs 1000
|Cat-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates.
|Rs 700
Steps to apply for KSET 2024
Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the KSET 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for KSET 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.