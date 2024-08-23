The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2024 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) Exam (II) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2024. The Commission has notified a total of 459 CDS 2 vacancies and 404 NDA/ NA 2 vacancies.

“Admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Card and take a printout as soon as it is uploaded on the website. The e-Admit Card must be preserved until the declaration of the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination by the Commission. “Important Instructions to the candidates” appended with the e-Admit Card must be read carefully by the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s CDS II official notification 2024.

Steps to download CDS II, NDA/ NA II admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDS II and NDA/ NA admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDS II admit card 2024.

Direct link to NDA/ NA II admit card 2024.