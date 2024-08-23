The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Supplementary results of the SSC and HSC July/August 2024 Supplementary examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official websites mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

The total pass percentage of HSC Supplementary exams and SSC Supplementary exams were 32.46 and 36.78%, respectively. The Class 10th Supplementary exams were conducted from July 16 to 30 and the Class 12th exams were held from July 16 to August 8, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HSC, SSC supplementary results

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in Click on the HSC, SSC Supplementary result 2024 links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HSC Supplementary result 2024.

Direct link to SSC Supplementary result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.