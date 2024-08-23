West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service 2021 Personality Test Schedule. As per the notification, the PT is scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to 12, 2024.

The admit card will be released on the official website wbpsc.gov.in on August 27, 2024. A total of 96candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies, of which 29 are fresh vacancies and 7 backlog vacancies.

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to “Download Call Letter (For Interview/ Personality Test” Click on the Audit & Accounts PT 2021 admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Main 2022 admit card. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 28 to September 4 for a total of 246 candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

