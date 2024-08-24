The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) will today, August 24, close the online application window for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts (Notification No.9/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The application correction window will open from August 28 to 30. The exam are scheduled to be conducted in October 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 654 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee of Rs 100 should be paid at the time of submitting the online application.

Steps to apply for CTS exam 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the application link for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2024 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for CTS Exam 2024.