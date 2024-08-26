Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will close the application process for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator) today, August 26, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 30 years. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

Steps to apply for ITBP SI (Hindi Translator) posts

Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference