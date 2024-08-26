The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will commence the application correction process for the Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2024 tomorrow, August 27. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website ssc.gov.in till August 28, 2024.

“In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled application form, candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ for the same. Request received after expiry of the abovementioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The computer-based examination is likely to be conducted in October-November 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approx. 2006 vacancies.

Steps to make changes to SSC Stenographer form 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes to the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference