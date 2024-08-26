The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has postponed the registration commencement date for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025). The applicants can now submit their forms on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in from August 28 to September 26 without a late fee. The last date to submit the form with a late fee is October 7, 2024.

GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The result will be announced on March 19, 2025. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati , IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Candidates who are currently studying in 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam. More details in the information bulletin below:

Direct link to GATE 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Category Regular Period (24th August to 26th September 2024) During the extended period (27th September to 7th October 2024) Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) Rs 900 Rs 1400 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) Rs 1800 Rs 2300

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.