WBPSC SSO final answer key 2023 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website psc.wb.gov.in.
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key of the Senior Scientific Officer, Toxicology Recruitment Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.
The SSO exam was conducted on June 30 for a total of 201 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 vacancies.
Steps to download SSO final answer key 2023
Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Senior Scientific Officer, Toxicology Recruitment Exam 2023 final answer key link
The final answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
