The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key of the Senior Scientific Officer, Toxicology Recruitment Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

The SSO exam was conducted on June 30 for a total of 201 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 vacancies.

Steps to download SSO final answer key 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Senior Scientific Officer, Toxicology Recruitment Exam 2023 final answer key link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSO final answer key 2023.