The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the results of the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) exam 2022 under Advt. No 23/ 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

A total of 171 candidates have been declared qualified.

“If it comes to the notice of the Commission later that any candidate has furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of omission or commission of any candidate, then her/his provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and they will forfeit all consequential benefits including that of selection, besides that, the Commission reserves the right to take any action as it deems fit in the circumstances of the case, in terms of the provisions as notified in TGPSC Rules of Procedure published in Telangana State Gazette No. 60, Dt: 28/12/2015,” reads the notification.

Steps to download VAS result 2022

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VAS result 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TSPSC VAS result 2022.